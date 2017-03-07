× Island County sheriff looking for people who threw dog out of SUV and ran into it

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The Island County sheriff’s office is looking for somebody who threw a pit bull out of a moving SUV on Monday.

A witness called Monday night at 8 p.m. to report that they’d been driving behind the SUV when it slowed down, a rear passenger door opened and the dog was thrown out of the door.

The SUV then swerved toward the dog and clipped, and another passing car hit it again.

The dog was taken to the Pet Emergency Center in Mt. Vernon, but was so badly injured that it had to be euthanized.

The SUV was white and a four-door. It was heading south from Sharpes Corner on Highway 20.

If you recognize the dog, know its owner, or have seen the SUV, call animal-control officer Carol Barnes at (360) 679-9567, or email tips@co.island.wa.us.