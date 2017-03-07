I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass expected to reopen early Wednesday

NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) — Washington state transportation officials say Interstate 90 is likely to reopen in both directions near Snoqualmie Pass early Wednesday after closing for hours on Tuesday.

The Washington Department of Transportation tweeted that collisions caused the closure Tuesday afternoon in winter storm conditions.

After multiple closures since Monday, officials told drivers in a tweet to stop driving too fast for conditions. Officials said it was snowing heavily at times with areas of poor visibility.

Officials had already closed the eastbound lanes over Snoqualmie Pass for avalanche control earlier in the day.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in the area through 6 a.m. Wednesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow expected in the Cascade Mountain passes.