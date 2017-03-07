× Detectives seek more victims after man beats, sexually assaults woman

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — King County detectives are concerned that there may be more victims after they say a man beat a 55-year-old woman and sexually assaulted her last week.

On March 2, deputies were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 9600 block of 15th Ave SW where a woman had been beaten, dragged into a secluded area and sexually assaulted.

Investigators say the suspect, a 21-year-old man, ran from the scene after the assault. A witness spotted him and called 911 and deputies caught the suspect near the scene.

The victim was critically injured and is in a medical coma at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Authorities believe the victim may be homeless or transient.

“Because of the serious nature of the crime detectives believe there may be unreported or unsolved cases similar in nature. The suspect is believed to have lived in Tukwila, Auburn, Kent and South King County. If you or someone you know has been the victim of a similar assault or attempted assault, please call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.”