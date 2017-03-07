PHOTOS: Boeing rolls out first 737 MAX 9 in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Boeing rolled out its latest airplane — the 737 MAX 9 — Tuesday morning at its Renton facility.

The 737 MAX 9 is the second member of the Boeing MAX family. It carries up to 220 passengers with a nautical range of 3,515 nautical miles.

After its unveiling ceremony, the plane begins system checks, fueling and engine runs on the flight line. After that is completed the plane will begin flight testing.

“The 737 MAX team continues to do a fantastic job getting us to these important milestones right on schedule,” said Keith Leverkuhn, vice president and general manager of the 737 MAX program, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “Our primary focus is delivering an aircraft that has the legendary reliability our 737 customers depend on, plus the optimized flexibility and range capability they desire.”

The plane is expected to be flying commercially some time next year.

The 737 MAX 8, another plane in the new series, is expected to deliver to customers in the second quarter of this year.

According to the company, “The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 3,600 orders to date from 83 customers worldwide.”