Bill to eliminate statute of limitations for serious sex crimes passes House

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that would eliminate the statute of limitations for certain felony sex crimes has passed in the state House of Representatives and will now move to the Senate for consideration.

House Bill 1155 is sponsored by Rep. Dan Griffey (R-Allyn), whose wife is a survivor of sexual violence.

It would allow prosecutors to bring charges at any time against those who commit the most serious types of sexual offenses, including rape, child molestation, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

“Survivors of sexual crimes suffer horrific things at the hands of their abusers. The least we can do is provide them a sliver of hope in prosecuting the monsters who commit these repulsive crimes,” Griffey said in a statement. “As the husband of a sexual abuse survivor said during the public hearing on this bill, ‘slim hope is better than no hope.’”

Griffey discussed the bill on Q13 News This Morning.