Bellingham man held on $500,000 bail in roommate’s death

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Bellingham man has been accused of beating his roommate to death and leaving him on their front lawn.

The Bellingham Herald reports that on Monday bail was set at $500,000 for 40-year-old Travis James Marshall, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of David Quintin Williams.

Marshall called for a neighbor to get help early Friday, saying his roommate had been beaten up at a bar by Navy sailors. Police found Williams on his front lawn with grave injuries to his head.

Paramedics pronounced 53-year-old Williams dead at the scene.

On Monday, an autopsy showed Williams suffered a “prolonged and serious” bearing and died of blunt facial trauma.

Police say Marshall’s hands were marked and puffy on Friday and his story changed during interviews.