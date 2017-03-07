1 killed in crash near Snoqualmie Pass; multiple spinouts reported

CLE ELUM, Wash. — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore said there were multiple collisions on I-90 between Ellensburg and the summit, including one fatality.

Moore did not immediately have more details about the deadly crash. He said it was snowing hard and there were multiple collisions on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass.

Another collision involved an overturned semi that landed on top of a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup suffered only minor injuries, Moore said.

One of many collisions near Cle Elum. Occupants of pickup (under semi) escaped w/ minor injury. #SlowDown Trps still seeing vehicles 60mph pic.twitter.com/7m5CGRemJc — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) March 7, 2017

Trooper Moore advised drivers to slow down and avoid driving through the area if possible.

Pictures are worth 1000 words #Slowdown Don't be this guy! Get there safely! pic.twitter.com/m7VvxoYcMj — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) March 7, 2017

Chains required on all vehicles except all wheel drive, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited for both east and westbound traffic. Here are the latest Snoqualmie Pass conditions from WSDOT as of 10 a.m.:

“Compact snow and ice on the roadway. Avalanche Control is scheduled at 1 PM on I-90 eastbound at milepost 50. Eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 47, Denny Creek. Westbound traffic will not be impacted. Avalanche control generally takes from 20 minutes to two hours to complete. Once WSDOT crews assess the snow volume brought down by the blast, an estimated reopen time can be determined.”