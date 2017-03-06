× You can decide where Dick’s Drive-In will open a new location

SEATTLE — Dick’s Drive-In on Monday announced plans to open a new Puget Sound location, and customers will decide where it will be.

Customers can vote for either an east or south Puget Sound location. It’s the latest expansion since Dick’s opened an Edmonds location back in October of 2011.

“Five years ago, when the north region won our 2010 poll, we promised our customers that we would continue to expand east and south if our north location was a success,” said Jim Spady, President of Dick’s Drive-Ins and son of co-founder and namesake, Dick Spady. “Opening our location in Edmonds was an incredible experience and we’re very happy to ask our customers to again help us decide where we build next!”

You can vote here up to two times:

East (Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Mercer Island, Issaquah, Sammamish or Woodinville)

South (W. Seattle, S. Seattle, Renton, Burien, SeaTac, Tukwila, Kent, Auburn, Normandy Park, Des Moines or Federal Way)

“As a family business, we are thrilled to expand opportunities for more families to make memories with us,” said Jasmine Donovan, Vice President and Jim Spady’s daughter. “It shouldn’t be just Seattle kids like my two young sons who have their first french fry at Dick’s.”

So which location did you vote for?