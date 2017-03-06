Tuesday expected to be wettest day of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Tuesday will have a little bit of everything -- sun and hail, spotty pockets of snow, isolated thunderstorms, major snowfall for the passes, and gusty winds and chilly temperatures.

But it should get better after that -- slightly.

"Wednesday and Thursday will have sun with passing showers," Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said. "Friday has isolated thunderstorms with hail. The weekend has passing showers. Winter rolls on with lower than normal snow levels. Most of the snow will be above 1,000 feet."

At 2 a.m. Sunday, we “spring forward” and start Daylight Saving Time. That means sunset will be at 7:15 p.m. -- nice.