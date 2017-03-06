× Scattered snow showers, slick roads cause delays at more than 30 districts

SEATTLE — Scattered snow showers and some icy roads caused delays for many western Washington school districts on Monday — check the full list here and watch Q13 News This Morning for updates.

Q13 meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says the cool, showery, weather pattern continues on Monday. The morning hours are a mix of showers passing through and a wintry mix is just enough for slippery roads.

Sun breaks will bring the warm March sun to quickly melt any minor slushy accumulations. Highs will remain below average in the low to mid 40s.

On Tuesday, spotty showers will once again be a mix of cold rain or wet snow early in the morning hours. The afternoon temperatures will be warmer in the mid 40s with increasing rain from the south. Rain will change to rain showers overnight.

By Wednesday and Thursday, a drier break in the morning hours, rain returns late. Just a few showers on Friday, high temperatures will be cooler than average in the mid 40s.