Renton police: Help us identify man who tried luring girl, 15, into van

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say tried to lure a teenage girl into his van.

According to police, the attempted luring happened Saturday, March 4 around 4 p.m. near the downtown Renton Metro Transit Center.

Detectives released a photo of the suspect who was described as a black male in his 30s, about 6′ tall, heavy build, with shoulder-length braided hair with wooden beads on the bottom. He also had a mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing red pants and black shoes.

The car is a red Kia Sedona with the passenger side headlight out and no front or rear license plates. The back plate had only a yellow dealer advertisement with black letters.

If you can help identify him, call Renton police.