Police: Drunk driver struck man in his wheelchair

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver was arrested after police say she struck a man in a wheelchair in Southeast Portland late Saturday night, according to KPTV.

The Portland Police Bureau said 55-year-old Tami Stein was driving a red 2002 Toyota Tacoma when she struck the 36-year-old man while he was trying to cross the street.

The crash happened just before midnight at Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, police said.

When officers and medics arrived, they found the man lying in the street with a damaged wheelchair.

A witness told police Stein struck the man within the crosswalk. The man suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital for treatment.

Officers determined Stein was impaired at the time of the crash and arrested her for Driving Under the Influence (DUII) and Reckless Driving. She was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

FOX 12 discovered this is not Stein’s first offense with the law. According to court documents, she was busted for drug trafficking in an operation police called Spring Cleaning in 2011.

The Clark-Vancouver Regional Drug Task Force discovered she was one of 31 people who were selling drugs at local fast food restaurants and store parking lots. She was sentenced to five and a half years in prison but was let out early in 2014.