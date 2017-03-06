Pineapple on pizza: Great or gross?
There’s a topic that’s dividing America. Actually, it’s a topping. Or not a topping, depending on which side you’re on.
The debate over whether it’s acceptable to put pineapple on pizza flared up this week, after one controversial tweet from a woman who claimed a restaurant worker refused to fill her order.
Ali showed a photo of a pizza with $5 taped to the inside of the box, next to a note that read, “Couldn’t bring myself to put pineapple on it. That’s gross. Sorry.”
We could not independently verify whether the photo was real, but people on both sides of the issue were quick to speak out on Twitter.