Muslim American woman believes shift in immigration policy leading to changes behind scenes at airports

SEA-TAC INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Wash. — Travelers at Sea-Tac reacted Monday to President Donald Trump’s new, revised travel ban that is to take effect on March 16.

The new version imposes a 90-day ban on the issuance of new visas for citizens of six majority-Muslim nations; it does not affect those who hold current visas. It also makes clear that lawful permanent residents are excluded from ban. In addition, the nation’s refu­gee program will be suspended for 120 days.

But some travelers say the screening process is noticeably different behind the scenes since Trump announced his first travel ban.

Hakima Shirar believes the shift in immigration policy is leading to changes on how even Muslim Americans are treated at airports.

“It feels I don’t belong here,” Shirar said.

After returning from a trip to Kenya, Shirar says federal agents singled her out at Sea-Tac on Monday, something she says has never happened before.

“They ask me where I am from, how long I been there, and phone number over there where I work,” Shirar said.

Shirar is a naturalized US citizen. She first came to the country 20 years ago as a refugee from Somalia.

Somalia is one of the countries whose people will still be temporarily banned under Trump’s new executive order.

“The real life consequences of this ban are yet to be seen,” CAIR spokesperson Arsalan Bukhari said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is still against the ban in any form.

“It seems clearly based on prejudice, based on campaign promises that was made for many, many months and these countries are Muslim-majority countries,” Bukhari said.

The Trump administration insists it’s not a Muslim ban and some travelers agree.

“His job is to protect me as an American citizen and all the others,” Timothy Bowman said.

Bowman says he's in favor of a temporary ban on any country if it's for national security.

But for Shirar, it’s personal. Although she holds an American passport, she says she’s never felt so unwelcome in her own home.

Q13 News reached out to U.S. Custom and Border Protection about Shirar’s case. We wanted to know if it’s standard procedure to question American citizens traveling internationally or if there is in fact some changes behind the scenes.

Q13 News did not hear back from CBP as of Monday night.