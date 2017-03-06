King County sheriff’s deputies use defribrillator to help save one of their own

SEATTLE — Some deputies in King County have Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in their patrol cars in case they come across someone who is having a heart attack — and Monday morning, they needed it to save one of their own.

King County Sheriff John Urquhart sat down with Q13 News anchor Marni Hughes to discuss why the AEDs are so important and how he wishes his office could afford to buy more for every patrol car.

If people would like to donate, Sgt. Cindi West can put them in touch with the nonprofit foundation for the King County Sheriff's Office. Just email her at

Cindi.West@kingcounty.gov