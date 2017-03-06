I-90 east closed at Snoqualmie Pass due to spin-outs

NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) — Washington state transportation officials have closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass.

The Washington state Department of Transportation said on Twitter Monday evening that the lanes were closed at milepost 47 because of vehicles that had spun out.

On their website, transportation officials said there was compact snow and ice on the roadway and that it was snowing hard at times.

TRAVEL ALERT: The EB I-90 are closed at milepost 47 (Denny Creek) due to multiple collisions and spin outs. No ETA of when lanes will reopen pic.twitter.com/gr88yOL5hC — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 7, 2017

No estimate was given for a reopening time.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for that area of the Cascade Mountains until midnight Tuesday with up to four more inches of snow expected.

The weather service said on Tuesday at Snoqualmie Pass another 3 to 7 inches of snow was possible.