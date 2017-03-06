× Burien man shot in head by roommate, cops say

BURIEN, Wash. — A man was shot in the head Monday morning at a home in Burien, and his roommate was taken into custody.

Officers were called around 9:30 a.m. Monday to the 13000 block of Occidental Ave S to the report of a shooting.

Police found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Officers said they arrested the victim’s roommate, a 58-year-old man.

The investigation is ongoing and police said the suspect would be booked into King County Jail later in the day.

No further details were immediately released. This is a developing story and will be updated.