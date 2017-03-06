Cops: Bellingham man arrested for sexually motivated murder of own mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing his own mother to death in a sexually motivated attack, Bellingham police say.

The victim, a 57-year-old woman, was pronounced dead from apparent stab wounds. Police arrested the man, who identified himself as the woman's son.

Officers said the suspect is the one who called 911 around 2 p.m.

Investigators say during questioning the suspect admitted stabbing the woman. When asked why, he told investigators he was a werewolf and his mother was a vampire.

Police allege the murder was sexually motivated. Q13 News is not releasing the name of the suspect because he has not yet been formally charged with a crime.

The suspect was booked into Whatcom County Jail for investigation of 2nd degree murder. Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.