2 teens arrested for allegedly posting threatening photo/message on social media

PARKLAND, Wash. — A teenage boy and girl were arrested Monday for allegedly posting a gun photo on social media that appeared to threaten students at Washington High School in Parkland, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The photo showed a boy holding an apparent handgun with the words, “Don’t come to school tomorrow.” The photo and message was posted on Snapchat Sunday night.

The district was notified and made the decision to hold classes Monday, but was on “modified lockdown.”

Troyer said a 15-year-old male student and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of felony harassment Monday.

Classes are expected to be held as normal Tuesday, Troyer said.