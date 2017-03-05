× Monday morning commute could be slick as more lowland snow likely

SEATTLE — Don’t put away those snow shovels.

More snow is in the forecast for Sunday night and into Monday, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says.

“Tonight it’s going to be snowing, definitely for the hills,” Kelley said Sunday afternoon.

Kelley says places like Seattle and Tacoma won’t see much – if any – accumulation. But places such as the Kitsap Peninsula, Hood Canal and Mason County could see up to 2 inches. Areas in the convergence zone north of Seattle could see a little more, Kelley says.

Accumulation will range from just “snow on the grass” to three or more inches in the high hills and the convergence zone.

“It’s hard to believe we’re talking about snow again,” Kelley says, warning drivers of a possible slick Monday morning commute.

Kelley says the snowfall won’t be too significant but is interesting because we don’t often see snow in March. Normally, temperatures at this time of year are in the mid-50s during the day with lows in the mid-40s. But now, lows are near freezing with highs getting only into the mid-40s.

“We should have 52-degree highs and the snows should be done until next December,” Kelley said.

Areas will continue to see some snow showers Tuesday, Kelley says. Unfortunately, there’s no significant warm weather in the forecast, but later in the week highs could get near 50 degrees.

“The overall story is that it’s too cold for this time of year and most people want warmer days,” Kelley said.

But there is good news, at least for the skiers. The passes should pick up eight or more inches nearly every day this week, so the epic skiing continues.

“It’s been an amazing season,” Kelley said.

Kelley reminds viewers that Q13 News loves pictures of snow, and to send pics and videos if you can!