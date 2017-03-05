× Teen shot in head during drive-by in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Detectives continue to search for the suspect who critically injured a 15-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting in Lakewood Friday evening.

Police say the teen was struck in the head about 7:30 p.m. at the Harrison Apartments, 8311 83rd St. SW.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

On Saturday, detectives and SWAT teams surrounded a home in Spanaway where the suspect’s vehicle was found. However, detectives did not find the suspect.

This is a developing story and we will update it when more information becomes available.