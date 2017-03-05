× Police: Burglar in critical condition after being shot by Poulsbo homeowner

POULSBO, Wash.– A 28-year-old suspected burglar is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning by a homeowner as he was trying to break into her home.

About 1:47 a.m., deputies responded to a call at a home in the 16000 block of Highway 305, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies found the 28-year-old man at the scene with gunshot wounds. Deputies say the man was trying to break into the home when he was shot by a female homeowner.

Deputies administered life-saving aid until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to Tacoma General Hospital and is in critical condition.

It was not immediately known if the homeowner suffered any injuries in the incident. Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.