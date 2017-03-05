× FBI: Police searching for missing 11-year-old Oregon girl who is possibly in danger

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old girl who is missing and possibly endangered.

Police believe Kaitlyn Stofiel is with her custodial father, Thomas Clarence Stofiel, 44.

Stofiel’s truck was found in late February parked on the Warm Springs Reservation about 90 miles southeast of Portland. Neither of them has any connection to the reservation. Authorities say they were living in Portland most recently, and Kaitlyn was being home-schooled.

The FBI, which is involved in the investigation, said in a statement Thomas Stofiel may be distraught, is known to possess various weapons and reportedly has survival skills.

He is described as a 44-year-old White male, 5’5″, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI in Portland, Oregon, at (503) 224-4181 (ext. 0) twenty-four hours a day; the FBI in Bend, Oregon, at (541) 389-1202; or the Warm Springs Police Department at (541) 553-1171.