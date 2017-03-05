× Bellingham police: Man’s murder of own mother sexually motivated

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing his own mother to death in a sexually motivated attack, Bellingham police say.

About 2:40 p.m., the victim was pronounced dead from apparent stab wounds, Bellingham police say. The man, who police say is the son of the victim, was arrested.

Police allege the murder was sexually motivated. It was not immediately known where the victim was found.

Q13 News is not releasing the name of the suspect because he has not yet been formally charged with a crime.

Correction on age of suspect. 29 year old male arrested. Suspect is son of victim. Sexual motivation resulting in death of victim. — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) March 6, 2017

Earlier, Bellingham police said the man was 20 years old. Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

We have a 20 year old male in custody for murder. Det's busy working the case. Will update as I can. Bp131 — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) March 6, 2017

Victim is a female. Withholding more info pending next of kin notification — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) March 6, 2017

At about 2:40pm today a female victim was pronounced deceased from apparent stab wounds. 20 year old male suspect taken into custody — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) March 6, 2017