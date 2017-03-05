Bellingham police: Man’s murder of own mother sexually motivated
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing his own mother to death in a sexually motivated attack, Bellingham police say.
About 2:40 p.m., the victim was pronounced dead from apparent stab wounds, Bellingham police say. The man, who police say is the son of the victim, was arrested.
Police allege the murder was sexually motivated. It was not immediately known where the victim was found.
Q13 News is not releasing the name of the suspect because he has not yet been formally charged with a crime.
Earlier, Bellingham police said the man was 20 years old. Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
48.751911 -122.478685