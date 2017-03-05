× 45-year-old Kirkland man dies in avalanche

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The body of Mike Albertson was recovered Sunday from the Hawkins Mountain area, about 27 miles northeast of Cle Elum.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Department said the 45-year-old man and his friend were snowmobiling in the Hawkins bowel shortly after noon Saturday when they were caught in a large avalanche.

Rescue teams were able to quickly find one man.

Authorities say it took rescue teams about 30 minutes to find Albertson and when they did he was completely buried. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Twice, rescuers attempted to use a helicopter to respond the victims on Saturday, but weather prevented them.

Search and rescue ground teams recovered Albertson Sunday morning.