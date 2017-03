BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly killing a female in Bellingham.

Details such as the victim’s name, age, the circumstances surrounding the murder and the suspect’s relationship to the victim were not immediately available.

Police say detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

We have a 20 year old male in custody for murder. Det's busy working the case. Will update as I can. Bp131 — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) March 6, 2017

Victim is a female. Withholding more info pending next of kin notification — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) March 6, 2017

This story will be updates as more information becomes available.