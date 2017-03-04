× Up to two inches of snow possible in parts of Western Washington Sunday

SEATTLE — Driving around tomorrow morning might be a little challenging. A weather system is expected to bring up to two inches of snow to Puget Sound region.

The snow level is expected to drop from 1,000 feet to 500 feet. “Heavy showers could bring the snow level down to 200 feet at times,” says Q13 weather forecaster Erin Mayovsky. But accumulation will be spotty if they occur at all.

Do you know the elevation at your house? This website can help.

Daytime highs on Sunday will warm near 45 degrees melting any snow which may fall during the morning hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers on the coast will spread inland Saturday evening and move northward into Everett and Seattle after midnight.

Snow showers may produce the total accumulation in a short period of time. Slippery, snow-covered roadways are possible during the late night and morning hours.

Rain showers are likely Sunday afternoon. Q13 meteorologist Tim Joyce says, "some of these isolated showers could blow up in the afternoon into small T-storms with localized hail."

Adding, "to make it more of a March forecast, expect sun breaks, and rainbows in between these cells."

Monday

There is a threat of local lowland snow early Monday morning, otherwise rain showers by midday.

High near 45° with lows falling off into the upper 30s.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy and wet. Back to plain old rain. Highs in the upper 40s with lows near 40°.

Wednesday & Thursday

Rain likely each day. Some sun breaks on Wednesday, but Thursday looks like it will a bit of a soaker. Expect breezy conditions on Thursday too. Highs near normal of 52 and overnight near 40.

Friday

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High near 50 with overnights dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Only 16 days until spring. Hang in there!