Meet Teddy! He’s a Fun, Fluffy and Outgoing Cat #WhyNotMePet

SEATTLE -- Q13 Fox is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's "Why Not Me Pets" Campaign to help Teddy find a forever home.

Teddy is a laid back 1-Year-Old cat and before he came to Seattle Are Feline Rescue, he didn't have a proper home. He was left outside his whole life.

He was born with a hole in his heart and needs to take daily medication for his heart condition. But don't worry he still has a lot of love to give.

The most important part is that Teddy needs a mellow home, one where he won't be over stimulated. He gets along with people, cats and dogs.

If you're interested in adopting Teddy, or have more questions, you can send an email to adoptions@seattleareafelinerescue.org.