× 4 arrested at pro-Trump rally in Olympia, state patrol says

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says four demonstrators were arrested Saturday in the state capital of Olympia at a rally in support of President Donald Trump.

About 350 people attended the pro-Trump rally and a group of about 150 people against Trump staged a counter-protest.

A witness told Q13 News that things got contentious between the groups and riot police from state troopers had to mobilize.

Authorities did not say if the people arrested were pro-Trump or anti-Trump, but just that they assaulted officers.

Oly :Heritage PK protest results in 4 arrests for assaulting officers. 3 males 1 female — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) March 5, 2017

Scores of people rallied in Arizona, California, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia Saturday in a show of support for President Donald Trump.

“They love their country and they love what Donald Trump represents, which is about making America first,” organizer Jim Worthington said. “… We are here to meet and make sure all Americans are prospering.”