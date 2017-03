SEATTLE — Tens of thousands of superhero, passionate comic book fans, and pop culture enthusiasts will decent on Seattle this weekend for the 15th Annual Emerald City Comicon.

The 4-day convention is the largest comic book and pop culture show in the Northwest.

On the first day, Thursday, March 2, we sent Q13 photographer Walker Anderson to snap photos of the best dressed.

The Emerald City Comicon Western Championships of Cosplay is on Saturday.