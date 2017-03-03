× Lowland snow likely this weekend, strongest chance Sunday morning

SEATTLE — Lowland snow, a word many don’t want to hear this time of year, is forecasted for the Puget Sound region this weekend.

The snow level is expected to drop to 1,500 feet on Saturday and lower, to 500 feet, Sunday. Snow showers are expected above those elevations, heavy showers will bring the snow level down to 100 feet at times.

Do you know the elevation at your house? This website can help.

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said there should be less than an inch of snow in the Seattle and Tacoma metro areas, but those on higher elevations could see more.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday's snow won't stick around too long as temperatures will warm to the low 40s.

However, Q13 Meteorologist M.J. McDermott warns that ice and snow are possible early Monday morning, but any precipitation will turn to rain by midday.

Friday

A Winter Storm Warning is already in effect now through Friday night as 1 to 2 feet of snow is expected to fall in the mountains. McDermott says if you have to drive over the passes "the earlier you leave today the better."

Light to moderately heavy rains is forecasted all day Friday with strong rains moving in during the evening rush hour. Highs on Friday will top out near 50°, lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Snow levels will drop Friday from 3,500 feet to 1,000 feet overnight.