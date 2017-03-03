Jonathan Heckathorn: ‘Armed and dangerous’ felon accused of stealing gun in bold crime spree

WANTED IN CLALLAM COUNTY —

Clallam County detectives need your help to hit the brakes on a convicted felon’s suspected crime spree.

Jonathan Heckathorn is considered ‘Armed and dangerous’ after detectives say he stole a pistol in a rash of home break-ins.

He’s also accused of stealing a Toyota 4Runner and credit cards from homes that he used to cash-in on his crimes at several stores around Clallam County.

Heckathorn’s been busted in the past for residential burglary and stealing a firearm.

He’s 25 years old, 5’8”, weighs 205 pounds and has ties to Port Angeles and the small, nearby town of Joyce.

Detectives think he could still be driving the stolen 4Runner with Washington state license plates APS2657.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.