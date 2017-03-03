× FBI: No evidence of crime in death of 18-year-old found hanging from tree in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (AP) — The FBI says it so far has seen no evidence of a crime in its review of a case in which a black Muslim teenager was found hanging from a tree in Washington state.

The FBI issued a statement Friday saying it concurs with the conclusions of local police that “evidence collected to date does not provide any indication of a criminal act,” but that it would reevaluate its position if new evidence develops.

Ben Keita, 18, went missing in November and was found hanging by a rope from a tree in a wooded area of Lake Stevens in January.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office initially labeled the death a suicide, but it later changed that finding to undetermined, saying there was not enough information to make a ruling.

The teen’s family says he displayed no signs of depression before his disappearance.