Charity store crook: Help ID thief who stole laptop from store that helps kids with cancer

WANTED IN LYNNWOOD —

Lynnwood Police need your help to ID the suspect who stole a company laptop from “Finding Treasures for a cure Thrift and Antique Store” on Saturday.

The proceeds from the store go directly to helping children with cancer.

They need that laptop to run their store.

It contained 16,000 inventory entries and replacing the data could take three years.

“It’s really disappointing because we’re a non-profit trying to help kids and we say all the time, ‘Ask us.’ If you need something that bad just come and ask us. We will give it to you. You do not have to take it,” said Kris Forth.

The laptop also contained all of the photos they've gathered since starting the non-profit three years ago. “It just has a huge irreplaceable and priceless value to us. The laptop is probably valued at 50 to 100 bucks at most and I would buy it back from this gentleman if I could," said Forth.

Harold 'Hal' Fortuna shops at the store often. He is a cancer survivor. “This is a very unique store because it really truly has treasures here that you can find but I think the true treasure is finding that cure for cancer," said Fortuna. He's hoping the thief returns the laptop. "He probably just didn’t realize it was so precious," said Fortuna.

If you can identify the suspect, submit his name to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips App on your phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.