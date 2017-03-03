× 2-year-old falls from third-floor balcony in Shoreline

SEATTLE – A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital with serious injuries after falling from a balcony in Shoreline this morning, the King County sheriff’s office said.

About 9:40 a.m., a man in the first floor of a building in the 18900 block of 8th Ave. NW heard a thud and a child crying. He went outside and found the boy on the ground.

The boy fell from a third-floor balcony.

Sgt. Cindi West said it appeared the boy climbed onto a BBQ and then over the rail.