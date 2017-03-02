Woman found beaten unconscious in White Center, deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE CENTER, Wash. - A woman was severely beaten and found unconscious outside of the Department of Social and Health Services building early Thursday morning.

Investigators say the received a 911 call about a man beating and kicking a woman near SW Roxbury Street and 15th Avenue SW. When they arrived, the unidentified woman was rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

Investigators found a man covered in blood in a nearby neighborhood. It’s unclear if the victim and suspect know each other.

No further details were immediately released.