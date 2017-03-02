Weekend storms ahead: Rain, wind — and snow for some

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The month of March turns into a lion.

Expect wind and rain, heavy at times, on Friday for much of the Puget Sound region. The highs will be only in the upper 40s and the lows will be in the mid-30s.

The mountain passes will be getting hit with 1 to 2 feet of new snow through Friday night. The snow level near 2,500 feet will fall to 1,500 feet late Friday.

For most of us in the lowlands, there will plenty more showers on Saturday and a chance of thunderstorm on Sunday. The snow level drops to 1,500 feet on Saturday and lower, to 500 feet, Sunday. Snow showers are expected above those elevations, heavy showers will bring the snow level down to 100 feet at times.

That raises the threat of lowland snow early Monday morning. Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said there should be less than an inch of snow in the Seattle and Tacoma metro areas, but those on higher elevations could see more.