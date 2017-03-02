× Washington family says real estate agent was caught on camera stealing from their home

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A burglary was caught on a family’s nanny camera, and the victims say they’re shocked because they recognize the burglar.

Travis Clarke says the man stealing from his Vancouver home is a local real estate agent and that the man was supposed to be showing their home to potential buyers.

“Hopefully he is never a realtor again, hopefully he ends up in jail,” Clarke told KPTV.

Clarke said it was supposed to be the first official showing of their home. The real estate agent contacted the family and said he wanted to show the home to potential buyers.

In the nanny camera video a man with latex gloves can be seen rummaging through the kitchen cabinets.

“It just makes me furious to think about it, and powerless. It’s a little unnerving enough letting a stranger in your house but you have a sense of trust with a realtor. You hope they have good intentions and this guy definitely didn’t,” said Clarke.

The family says Oxycodone pills were taken from the cabinet.

“He has access to everyone’s homes and he knows when they’re not going to be there,” said Clarke.

Clarke says as a real estate agent, the man had the code to the lock box.

“You feel really violated, and helpless because there’s nothing you can really do about it,” Clarke said.

Clarke said the man even left his business card on the counter.

The suspect in this case has not been named. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has not made an arrest, but the family says deputies are looking for the man.