Tukwila man arrested for allegedly raping, severely beating 55-year-old woman in White Center

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — A 21-year-old Tukwila man was arrested Thursday for allegedly raping and severely beating a 55-year-old woman in White Center in the morning.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said that at about 2:20 a.m. Thursday, police received a call for woman being beaten in the 9600 block of 15th Avenue SW. A witness said a man had been seen running from the area of the crime.

The woman was found with severe injuries to her body and head, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies searching the area found a suspect near SW 102nd and 16th Avenue SW who had blood on his shoes. The sheriff’s office said bloody footprints at the crime scene matched his shoes.

The 55-year-old victim was rushed to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, where she is listed in critical condition. Police said they believe she may be homeless.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Tukwila man, was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault, rape and indecent liberties.

“It is unknown at this time if the suspect and victim knew each other,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.