× Suspect tries to flee from troopers by stealing a canoe

Marlborough, Connecticut — A suspect tried to get away from state police by snatching a canoe and paddling out onto a lake in Marlborough.

State police said they arrested 45-year-old Shameek Obajakuta Afrika of Hartford around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers said it began as a stolen motor vehicle stop on Jones Hollow Road after which the suspects fled the scene on foot.

After a search that involved K9 units, Afrika was found on Lake Terramuggus in a stolen boat, according to state police.

When he climbed ashore, he was taken into custody.

Afrika was charged with interfering with police, third-degree criminal trespass, first-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, fourth-degree larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of safe boating regulations.

He was held on a $15,000 bond and faced a judge in Manchester on Thursday morning.

There’s no word on whether or not state police are expecting to make further arrests.