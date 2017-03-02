× State Senate passes bill to ban heroin injection sites, but House unlikely to give its approval

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Senate has passed a measure that ultimately bans safe-injection sites for heroin users in Washington state.

Senate Bill 5223 passed in the Republican-led Senate Thursday on a 26-23 vote and now heads to the Democratic-controlled House, where it is not expected to advance.

The measure would remove local authority to establish heroin injection sites.

State Sen. Mark Miloscia, a Republican from Federal Way, sponsored the bill after a task force last year recommended two sites to address King County’s opioid crisis.

Seattle and King County plan to create safe-injection sites for drug users.