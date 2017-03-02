Q13 FOX & JOEtv remain your home for Seattle Sounders FC in 2017 (full schedule)

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounder FC this week announced the full broadcast schedule for the 2017 Major League Soccer Season. Regionally, Q13 FOX and JOEtv are once again the official home of Sounders FC.

“Q13 FOX and JOEtv are thrilled to once again bring the excitement of the Seattle Sounders to our television audience,” said Pam Pearson, SVP / General Manager of Q13 FOX and JOEtv. “As fans and partners, we look forward to another incredible season with the reigning MLS champions!”

Sounders FC’s partnership with Q13 FOX and JOEtv includes a 30-minute pre-match show and 30-minute post-match wrap-up following each locally-telecast contest, two feature-length Sounders FC specials during the 2017 season and a weekly segment during Friday’s “Q It Up” sportscast throughout the year.

Eight 2017 Sounders FC matches, including a nationally-televised bout against Portland on May 27, are being carried by Q13 FOX, with the remaining 12 regional fixtures slated for JOEtv.

The network’s first Sounders FC special – a 60-minute Return of the Champions feature – is slated to air first on JOEtv on Thursday, March 2 at 8:00 p.m. PT, followed by a re-air on Sunday, March 5 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

“We are thrilled to continue these relationships with our incredible broadcast partners, as their commitment enables Sounders fans to follow their team closely throughout the season with a variety of options,” said Sounders FC Chief Operating Officer Bart Wiley. “We are also pleased to continue with such an experienced group of broadcast talent across our many platforms, offering fans a diverse array of analysis and insight surrounding the team. We truly believe our club has one of the most thorough broadcast lineups in the league, and we’re eager for the season to begin Saturday in Houston.”

Jackie Montgomery returns as the host of pre-match, halftime and post-match coverage, alongside broadcast analysts Taylor Graham, Marcus Hahnemann, Steve Zakuani and Fewing.

COMPLETE 2017 SOUNDERS FC TELEVISION BROADCAST SCHEDULE

DAY DATE OPPONENT TELEVISION KICKOFF (PT) Saturday March 4 at Houston Dynamo Q13 FOX 5:30 p.m. Saturday March 11 at Montreal Impact JOEtv / ROOT SPORTS 4:00 p.m. Sunday March 19 New York Red Bulls FS1 4:00 p.m. Saturday March 25 Club Necaxa (Friendly) JOEtv / ROOT SPORTS 7:00 p.m. Friday March 31 Atlanta United FC FS1 7:00 p.m. Saturday April 8 at San Jose Earthquakes Q13 FOX / Univision 7:30 p.m. Friday April 14 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Q13 FOX 7:00 p.m. Sunday April 23 at LA Galaxy ESPN 1:00 p.m. Saturday April 29 New England Revolution JOEtv / Univision 7:00 p.m. Saturday May 6 Toronto FC ESPN 1:00 p.m. Saturday May 13 at Chicago Fire Q13 FOX / ROOT SPORTS 5:30 p.m. Wednesday May 17 at Sporting Kansas City JOEtv 5:30 p.m. Saturday May 20 Real Salt Lake JOEtv / Univision 2:00 p.m. Saturday May 27 Portland Timbers FOX 12:00 p.m. Wednesday May 31 at Columbus Crew SC Q13 FOX / ROOT SPORTS 4:30 p.m. Sunday June 4 Houston Dynamo JOEtv / ROOT SPORTS / Univision 7:00 p.m. Saturday June 17 at New York City FC ESPN 10:00 a.m. Wednesday June 21 Orlando City SC JOEtv 7:30 p.m. Sunday June 25 at Portland Timbers ESPN 1:00 p.m. Tuesday July 4 at Colorado Rapids Q13 FOX 6:00 p.m. Saturday July 8 Eintracht Frankfurt (Friendly) JOEtv / ROOT SPORTS 1:00 p.m. Wednesday July 19 D.C. United Q13 FOX 7:30 p.m. Sunday July 23 San Jose Earthquakes JOEtv / ROOT SPORTS / Univision 7:00 p.m. Saturday July 29 at LA Galaxy ESPN TBD Saturday August 5 at Minnesota United FC Q13 FOX / Univision 5:00 p.m. Saturday August 12 Sporting Kansas City JOEtv / ROOT SPORTS / Univision 1:00 p.m. Sunday August 20 Minnesota United FC FS1 7:00 p.m. Wednesday August 23 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC JOEtv 7:00 p.m. Sunday August 27 Portland Timbers FS1 6:30 p.m. Sunday September 10 LA Galaxy FS1 6:00 p.m. Saturday September 16 at FC Dallas JOEtv / Univision 5:00 p.m. Saturday September 23 at Real Salt Lake JOEtv / ROOT SPORTS 6:30 p.m. Wednesday September 27 Vancouver Whitecaps FC JOEtv / ROOT SPORTS 7:30 p.m. Sunday October 1 at Philadelphia Union ESPN 10:00 a.m. Sunday October 15 FC Dallas JOEtv / UNIVISION 2:00 p.m. Sunday October 22 Colorado Rapids JOEtv / UNIVISION 1:00 p.m.

