Q13 FOX & JOEtv remain your home for Seattle Sounders FC in 2017 (full schedule)

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounder FC this week announced the full broadcast schedule for the 2017 Major League Soccer Season. Regionally, Q13 FOX and JOEtv are once again the official home of Sounders FC.
“Q13 FOX and JOEtv are thrilled to once again bring the excitement of the Seattle Sounders to our television audience,” said Pam Pearson, SVP / General Manager of Q13 FOX and JOEtv. “As fans and partners, we look forward to another incredible season with the reigning MLS champions!”
Sounders FC’s partnership with Q13 FOX and JOEtv includes a 30-minute pre-match show and 30-minute post-match wrap-up following each locally-telecast contest, two feature-length Sounders FC specials during the 2017 season and a weekly segment during Friday’s “Q It Up” sportscast throughout the year.
Eight 2017 Sounders FC matches, including a nationally-televised bout against Portland on May 27, are being carried by Q13 FOX, with the remaining 12 regional fixtures slated for JOEtv.
The network’s first Sounders FC special – a 60-minute Return of the Champions feature – is slated to air first on JOEtv on Thursday, March 2 at 8:00 p.m. PT, followed by a re-air on Sunday, March 5 at 5:00 p.m. PT.
“We are thrilled to continue these relationships with our incredible broadcast partners, as their commitment enables Sounders fans to follow their team closely throughout the season with a variety of options,” said Sounders FC Chief Operating Officer Bart Wiley. “We are also pleased to continue with such an experienced group of broadcast talent across our many platforms, offering fans a diverse array of analysis and insight surrounding the team. We truly believe our club has one of the most thorough broadcast lineups in the league, and we’re eager for the season to begin Saturday in Houston.”
Jackie Montgomery returns as the host of pre-match, halftime and post-match coverage, alongside broadcast analysts Taylor Graham, Marcus Hahnemann, Steve Zakuani and Fewing.
COMPLETE 2017 SOUNDERS FC TELEVISION BROADCAST SCHEDULE
|DAY
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TELEVISION
|KICKOFF (PT)
|Saturday
|March 4
|at Houston Dynamo
|Q13 FOX
|5:30 p.m.
|Saturday
|March 11
|at Montreal Impact
|JOEtv / ROOT SPORTS
|4:00 p.m.
|Sunday
|March 19
|New York Red Bulls
|FS1
|4:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|March 25
|Club Necaxa (Friendly)
|JOEtv / ROOT SPORTS
|7:00 p.m.
|Friday
|March 31
|Atlanta United FC
|FS1
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|April 8
|at San Jose Earthquakes
|Q13 FOX / Univision
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday
|April 14
|at Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|Q13 FOX
|7:00 p.m.
|Sunday
|April 23
|at LA Galaxy
|ESPN
|1:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|April 29
|New England Revolution
|JOEtv / Univision
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|May 6
|Toronto FC
|ESPN
|1:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|May 13
|at Chicago Fire
|Q13 FOX / ROOT SPORTS
|5:30 p.m.
|Wednesday
|May 17
|at Sporting Kansas City
|JOEtv
|5:30 p.m.
|Saturday
|May 20
|Real Salt Lake
|JOEtv / Univision
|2:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|May 27
|Portland Timbers
|FOX
|12:00 p.m.
|Wednesday
|May 31
|at Columbus Crew SC
|Q13 FOX / ROOT SPORTS
|4:30 p.m.
|Sunday
|June 4
|Houston Dynamo
|JOEtv / ROOT SPORTS / Univision
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|June 17
|at New York City FC
|ESPN
|10:00 a.m.
|Wednesday
|June 21
|Orlando City SC
|JOEtv
|7:30 p.m.
|Sunday
|June 25
|at Portland Timbers
|ESPN
|1:00 p.m.
|Tuesday
|July 4
|at Colorado Rapids
|Q13 FOX
|6:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|July 8
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Friendly)
|JOEtv / ROOT SPORTS
|1:00 p.m.
|Wednesday
|July 19
|D.C. United
|Q13 FOX
|7:30 p.m.
|Sunday
|July 23
|San Jose Earthquakes
|JOEtv / ROOT SPORTS / Univision
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|July 29
|at LA Galaxy
|ESPN
|TBD
|Saturday
|August 5
|at Minnesota United FC
|Q13 FOX / Univision
|5:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|August 12
|Sporting Kansas City
|JOEtv / ROOT SPORTS / Univision
|1:00 p.m.
|Sunday
|August 20
|Minnesota United FC
|FS1
|7:00 p.m.
|Wednesday
|August 23
|at Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|JOEtv
|7:00 p.m.
|Sunday
|August 27
|Portland Timbers
|FS1
|6:30 p.m.
|Sunday
|September 10
|LA Galaxy
|FS1
|6:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|September 16
|at FC Dallas
|JOEtv / Univision
|5:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|September 23
|at Real Salt Lake
|JOEtv / ROOT SPORTS
|6:30 p.m.
|Wednesday
|September 27
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|JOEtv / ROOT SPORTS
|7:30 p.m.
|Sunday
|October 1
|at Philadelphia Union
|ESPN
|10:00 a.m.
|Sunday
|October 15
|FC Dallas
|JOEtv / UNIVISION
|2:00 p.m.
|Sunday
|October 22
|Colorado Rapids
|JOEtv / UNIVISION
|1:00 p.m.
ABOUT Q13 FOX AND JOETV
Q13 FOX is the Seattle / Tacoma FOX Network affiliate and the home for market-leading local news and sports. Q13 News produces news content across multiple platforms including 10 hours of local news programming each weekday. Q13 FOX is the official television partner of the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders FC and the Seattle Storm. JOEtv is the Seattle / Tacoma My Network TV affiliate broadcasting on channel 22 and also available on Comcast Cable 110. JOEtv carries a variety of programming, including Sounders FC matches and entertainment programming. In addition, Q13 News at 9 airs nightly on JOEtv and is the #1 nine o’clock news program in the market.