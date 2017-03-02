Oregon mother, son succumb to injuries from fire that killed 4 children

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her 13-year-old son who were critically injured in a rural Oregon house fire have died.

Erin Patrick with the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office told The Associated Press that 38-year-old Tabitha Howell and 13-year-old Andrew Hall-Young both died at a Portland hospital Thursday afternoon.

Patrick says both died from injuries sustained in the early Wednesday fire in Riddle, Ore., that also killed four children ages 4 to 13.

James Howell remained at the hospital Thursday for treatment of critical burns.

Fire officials say a portable space heater was to blame.