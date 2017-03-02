Oregon lawmakers push to protect pot users’ info from feds

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers worried about a nationwide crackdown on legalized marijuana under the Trump administration are rushing to protect the personal information of pot customers.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is taking one of the first direct state actions in response to White House spokesman Sean Spicer suggesting a boost in enforcement of federal anti-marijuana laws.

Legislation would require pot businesses to destroy internal logs of their customers’ names, addresses and birth dates within 48 hours.

Four states have shops that sell the drug and are required to check IDs to verify that customers are at least 21. But many in Oregon take it further, logging and retaining personal details for marketing purposes.

Colorado and Alaska prohibit keeping that private information. It’s also frowned upon, although not illegal, in Washington state.

Meanwhile, senators from eight states that have legalized the recreational or medicinal use of marijuana are asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions to uphold the Department of Justice’s existing enforcement policy toward states with voter-approved marijuana laws.

Massachusetts Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey were among those who signed the Thursday letter. Massachusetts voters backed the recreational use of pot last year.

Eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana.

The Obama administration opted not intervene in state marijuana laws as long as states had systems to control the drug’s cultivation and sale.

Senators from Oregon, Nevada, Hawaii, Washington, Colorado, New Jersey and Alaska also signed the letter.