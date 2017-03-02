Oregon lawmakers push to protect pot users’ info from feds

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers worried about a nationwide crackdown on legalized marijuana under the Trump administration are rushing to protect the personal information of pot customers.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is taking one of the first direct state actions in response to White House spokesman Sean Spicer suggesting a boost in enforcement of federal anti-marijuana laws.

Legislation would require pot businesses to destroy internal logs of their customers’ names, addresses and birth dates within 48 hours.

Four states have shops that sell the drug and are required to check IDs to verify that customers are at least 21. But many in Oregon take it further, logging and retaining personal details for marketing purposes.

Colorado and Alaska prohibit keeping that private information. It’s also frowned upon, although not illegal, in Washington state.