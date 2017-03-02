× Mother and uncle in custody after Yakima child abduction

YAKIMA, Wash. — The mother and uncle of a child who authorities say was abducted at gunpoint remain in custody following court appearances.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that Jessica Mendoza and her brother, Manuel Carrosco Mendoza, were arrested Tuesday and jailed on suspicion of kidnapping and other possible charges.

At a court hearing Wednesday, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $10,000 for Jessica Mendoza and at $75,000 for her brother.

Police say the case arose out of a custody dispute with the child’s father.

Police say Manuel Mendoza kicked in an apartment door Monday and took the 17-month-old boy at gunpoint. Police records show that the suspects deny he was armed.

The child was unharmed and returned to his father.