Missing teen girl's family in Renton hopes love for 'Boomer' will bring her home

RENTON — Police are asking for the public’s help to find 15-year-old Isabella Castellanos. “Isabella disappeared last November 8th. She’d had a discussion with her mother and said she was going for a walk and she just never came back. She’s 15 years old now and she’s been gone for several months so obviously there’s a lot to worry about there,” said Renton Police Commander Dave Leibman.

Her family says her dog, Boomer, misses her terribly and waits every night for her to come home. Isabella’s case has been entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police have followed up on several sightings of her since she disappeared but don’t have any current leads.

Isabella may still be in the local area or have traveled to East Los Angeles or Mexico. She is 5’0″, 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information about where Renton Police can find her, call 1-800-THE-LOST or Renton Police at (425) 430-7500.