Melania Trump reads to children at NYC hospital

First lady Melania Trump made a surprise visit to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center Thursday, meeting and reading to children in the pediatrics unit playroom.

Thursday marks “National Read Across America Day,” as well as Dr. Seuss’ birthday (he would be 113 this year).

“Do you know what is today? It’s reading day. So it’s reading day and I came here to encourage everyone to read, and to just think about books and what you want to achieve in life and just extend your horizon and think very, very outside of the box,” she said in the brightly colored playroom filled with toys and activities.

After visiting with the children, the first lady read "Oh! The Places You'll Go!" which is her and son Barron's favorite book, per a statement from the first lady's office. An aide to the first lady delivered a box filled with an assortment of Dr. Seuss classics.

Trump isn't the only first lady to celebrate the rhyming children's book author: Michelle Obama hosted a Cat in the Hat, two "Things" and 36 elementary school students clad in red and white hats in the East Room of the White House in January 2015 for a reading of "Oh! The Things You Can Do That Are Good For You," as part of her Let's Move initiative.

Dressed casually in a royal blue sweater, black pants, and black stilettos and sporting a slightly shorter haircut, Trump also made time to pose for photos with patients during her visit.

Trump has visited the hospital before, a White House official told the traveling pool.

Thursday's visit comes on the heels of the first lady's trip to Washington for the President's joint address to Congress.

While she was in town, she attended a bill signing in the Oval Office on closing the gender gap in STEM education. She also stopped by Children's National hospital in Washington on Wednesday.

"Thank you for welcoming me @ChildrensHealth. My prayers and thoughts are with all of the children and families. #GROWUPSTRONGER," she tweeted. That trip was closed to press.

Last week, Trump executed her first major social event at the White House, hosting American governors and their spouses at the ritzy Governor's Ball.

Trump, who plans to move to Washington with son Barron, 10, at the conclusion of the school year, has been slow to fill key posts in the East Wing. She appointed Anna Cristina Niceta Lloyd, known as Rickie, as White House social secretary, and Lindsay Reynolds as chief of staff in February.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a longtime friend of Trump who was previously the events director at Vogue magazine, is acting senior adviser to the first lady.

"I am putting together a professional and highly experienced team which will take time to do properly," Trump said in a statement last month. "I am excited to be organizing and bringing together such a dynamic and forward-thinking group of individuals who will work together to make our country better for everyone."