× Idaho pair busted with meth at federal courthouse

POCATELLO, Id. – A Rigby couple was found in possession of methamphetamine while being processed through the screening area at a federal courthouse, the East Idaho News reported.

Around 11:20 a.m. Monday, Pocatello Police officers responded to the Federal Courthouse in Pocatello to a report of a controlled substance found at a security checkpoint.

Officers say they discovered what they believed to be meth and a pipe used to smoke meth in a backpack belonging to Tera and John Mullins.

The backpack contained a small glass vial containing .2 grams of methamphetamine and 65 small plastic baggies, according to investigators.

The couple’s vehicle was searched and officers say they located more methamphetamine in a plastic baggie and three additional glass vials containing methamphetamine.

John and Tera Mullins were each charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.