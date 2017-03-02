× Home Depot hiring for 1,200 positions in Seattle area

SEATTLE — Home Depot announced Thursday the company is hiring 80,000 workers nationwide, including 1,200 in the Seattle area, this spring.

There are a variety of positions open, including sales, cashiers, operations, online order fulfillment and more. Opportunities will include permanent part-time and seasonal positions.

Home Depot is encouraging college students, retirees and veterans to apply. The home improvement retailer says an application only takes about 15 minutes using any device.

Anyone interested in a position must apply online. Click here for more information on the positions available and to apply.

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement retailer with 2,278 retail stores.